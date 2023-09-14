SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

