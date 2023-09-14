Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Snam Stock Performance

Snam stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Snam has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

