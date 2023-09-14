Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Snam Stock Performance
Snam stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Snam has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $5.65.
Snam Company Profile
