Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

