Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.