South32 Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:S32)

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$224.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.57.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.44 ($2.22), for a total value of A$195,763.52 ($126,299.05). 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

