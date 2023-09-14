S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $389.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

