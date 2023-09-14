S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $389.85 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

