SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 32,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.