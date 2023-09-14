SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.49 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.