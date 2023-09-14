Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Buys A$27,552.00 in Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Free Report) insider Julian Challingsworth bought 656,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,552.00 ($17,775.48).

Julian Challingsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Julian Challingsworth acquired 581,457 shares of Spirit Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,584.11 ($16,505.88).

Spirit Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Spirit Technology Solutions

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides collaboration and communication, cyber security, and managed IT services in Australia. It offers collaboration and communication services, including integrated collaboration, voice, and video solutions with data and office technology for small businesses. The company also provides cyber security services, such as cyber managed services and solutions to corporate and enterprise customers through a 24/7 Security Operations Centre and professional service teams.

