Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 535,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spok alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spok in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Spok Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.32. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

Spok Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.