Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 483.75 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.41). Approximately 243,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.51).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 448.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 446.18. The firm has a market cap of £787.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3.30.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

