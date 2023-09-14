State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $280,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $852.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $874.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.88. The stock has a market cap of $352.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

