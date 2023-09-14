State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of FedEx worth $58,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $252.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.25.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.21.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

