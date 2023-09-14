State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $220.45 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $220,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $281.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day moving average is $285.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

