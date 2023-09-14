State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $243.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $243,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,284. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

