State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $260.75 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Pfizer worth $260,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

