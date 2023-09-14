State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $49.26 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of DexCom worth $49,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,189,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

