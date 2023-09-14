State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $54.39 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $54,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.15 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.