State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $63.87 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $63,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of -218.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

