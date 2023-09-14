State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $65.18 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $65,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Trading Down 5.7 %

MMM opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

