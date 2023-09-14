State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $55,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $103.90.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

