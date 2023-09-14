State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $50,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE A opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

