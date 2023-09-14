State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,260 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Tesla worth $585,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $271.30 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.84 and a 200-day moving average of $219.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

