State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,420 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $51,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT opened at $207.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.22 and its 200-day moving average is $186.95. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

