State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,753,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $162,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock worth $510,048,838. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

