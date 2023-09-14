State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Airbnb worth $53,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 340,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $144.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $3,974,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $635,928.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,248 shares in the company, valued at $18,389,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,935,348 shares of company stock worth $264,281,185. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.