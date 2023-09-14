Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

Steel Partners stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $961.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,031 shares of company stock valued at $507,930. 75.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.