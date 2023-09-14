StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.40. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 53,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,712,658.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,684,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,299,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

