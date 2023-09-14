Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.61% of Stewart Information Services worth $50,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after buying an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,667,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after acquiring an additional 169,056 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,665,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STC. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile



Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

