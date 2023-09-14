STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 231.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

TUG stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.

Get STF Tactical Growth ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.0384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.