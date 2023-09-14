Stifel Nicolaus Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $11.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $933.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,824,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

