Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$78.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.50 million.

