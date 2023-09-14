StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.64.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $40.43 on Friday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

