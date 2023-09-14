StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

CANF stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

