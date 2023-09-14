StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

NYSE:CIR opened at $55.71 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

