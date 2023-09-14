StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

