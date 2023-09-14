StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $533,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $4,947,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

