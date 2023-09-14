StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.88.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Activity

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,822. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

