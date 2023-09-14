StockNews.com Upgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
Several other research firms have also commented on EWBC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.86.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
