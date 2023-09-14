Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.96 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Stratis has a market cap of $69.96 million and $86.49 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.17 or 0.06115662 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00035244 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,216,225 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

