Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

