Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.28

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 17th. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

Supply Network Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supply Network

In other Supply Network news, insider Geoffrey Stewart sold 383,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.85 ($9.58), for a total transaction of A$5,695,598.70 ($3,674,579.81). In related news, insider Gregory Forsyth sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.00 ($9.68), for a total value of A$15,000,000.00 ($9,677,419.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Stewart sold 383,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.85 ($9.58), for a total value of A$5,695,598.70 ($3,674,579.81). 68.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

