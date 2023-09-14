SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.07.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Up 22.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
