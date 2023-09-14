SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.07.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

