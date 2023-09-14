Sweeney & Michel LLC Buys Shares of 4,194 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 23.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after buying an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.59.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
