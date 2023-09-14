Sweeney & Michel LLC Buys Shares of 4,194 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 23.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after buying an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.59.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.