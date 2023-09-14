Sweeney & Michel LLC Invests $426,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

XOM opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $108.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.