Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

