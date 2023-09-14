Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 4,466 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $147.07. 299,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.91.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

