Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 46,784 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $77,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.38. 375,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,168. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

