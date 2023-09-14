Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $64,912,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,042,000 after buying an additional 724,481 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $132.04. 173,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,103. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.